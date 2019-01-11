

CTV Saskatoon





A candlelight vigil marking six months since a woman was reported missing will be held Friday night in North Battleford.

Ashley Morin was last seen July 10 in North Battleford. The family of the 31-year-old is holding the vigil to show they will not stop trying to find her.

The family says they will be hanging red dresses on trees around city, symbolizing missing and murdered indigenous woman and girls.

Prayers, drumming and speeches from the FSIN will also be part of tonight’s gathering.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at the North Battleford Public Library.