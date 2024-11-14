Who are Saskatoon's new city councillors?

Saskatoon voters made their mark on Wednesday, casting ballots in the city's civic election and making history by electing the city's first female mayor. The election also brought fresh faces to the city council.

Saskatoon’s new city council will consist of six new member and fours incumbents.

In Ward 1, Kathryn MacDonald won with 1,808 votes, defeating Kevin Boychuk and incumbent Darren Hill.

Senos Timon secured the Ward 2 seat with 1,592 votes, beating Jean Beliveau with 1,230 votes.

Robert Pearce defeated Mike San Miguel to become Ward 3 councillor with 2,553 votes.

Voters in Ward 4 re-elected incumbent Troy Davies with 3144 votes. The two other Ward 4 candidates were Coutney Saliken and Numaan Shafqat with 1,233 and 627 votes, respectively.

In Ward 5 incumbent Randy Donauer retained his seat with 3,888 votes defeating four other candidates.

Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor

Voters in Ward 6 sent Jasmin Parker to city council as their new councillor. Parker easily defeated four other candidates with 3,456 votes.

With 2,672, votes Holly Kelleher was elected as Ward 7 councillor. There were four candidates for Ward 7 seat.

Voters in Ward 8 sent Scott Ford to the city council to be their councillor with 2,203 votes. Ford defeated seven other candidates.

Incumbent Bev Dubois went unchallenged in Saskatoon's 2024 civic election, making her the acclaimed Ward 9 councillor.

Dubois has served five terms on city council. She represented Ward 10 from 2003 to 2012 and began representing Ward 9 in 2016.

Incumbent Zach Jeffries went unopposed in Saskatoon’s 2024 civic election, making him the acclaimed Ward 10 councillor. Jeffries was first elected to city council in 2012.

In addition to the city councillors, voters chose new public school board trustees and seprate school board.

Public school board trustees:

- Ward 1: Tanya Napper (1,531 votes)

- Ward 2: Vernon J. Linklater (acclaimed)

- Ward 3: Donna Banks (acclaimed)

- Ward 4: Kim Stranden (acclaimed)

- Ward 5: Jennifer Scherman (2,228 votes)

- Ward 6: Kirk Jones (1,983 votes)

- Ward 7: Ross Tait (acclaimed)

- Ward 8: Anne-Marie Rollo (3,923 votes)

- Ward 9: Kevin Schmidt (1,896 votes)

- Ward 10: Angela Arneson (acclaimed)

Separate school board trustees:

- Diane Boyko

- Owen Fortosky

- J.R. (Ron) Boechler

- Sharon Zakreski-Werbicki

- Tim Jelinski

- Kate Day (Nee McGettigan)

- Michelle Christopher