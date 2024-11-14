Multiple people bear sprayed at Saskatoon mall, police investigating

Saskatoon police are investigating after multiple people were bear spayed at a mall Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the scene on the 200 block of 1st Avenue South at around 7:30 p.m., Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

In the release police did not name the mall where the alleged incident took place but Midtown Plaza is located on the 200 block of 1st Avenue South.

Officers say a group of males were inside the mall when two of them momentarily entered a store and discharged a can of bear spray before fleeing the area.

Multiple people were affected by the bear spray, according to police. The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to assist.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.