SIRT investigation finds no police wrongdoing after high-speed chase in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has concluded its investigation into an injury sustained during an arrest by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) last year.
On the morning of Nov. 9, 2023, the incident began with a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen vehicle on Spadina Crescent East. The prolonged high-speed incident ended when the stolen vehicle traveled over a steep embankment and came to rest in a wooded area near the riverbank.
The 37-year-old driver of the car then exited the vehicle and fled on foot toward the river. Following a brief foot chase, the suspect was arrested by police.
SIRT says during the arrest, both the suspect and several officers fell down a second embankment. The man was ultimately taken into custody by police and transported to SPS detention.
“While in detention, the man complained of pain and was transported to hospital where it was determined that he had sustained an injury,” the SIRT report read.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, SIRT was notified about the incident.
After a year now, SIRT concludes its investigation. The independent, civilian-led unit that investigates serious incidents involving police officers in Saskatchewan says it’s investigation involved interviewing the affected person, seven SPS officers, and reviewing medical records.
“The affected person described both his arrest and the injury he sustained, and confirmed for investigators that he had consumed methamphetamine prior to the incident. The affected person provided written consent for SIRT Investigators to access his medical records related to the injury sustained during the incident,” SIRT report reads.
SIRT concluded that there were no grounds to believe that any police officer committed an offence. As such, no referrals will be made to the Attorney General of Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.
LIVE UPDATES Rogers Centre opens its doors to thousands of Taylor Swift fans for the first sold-out show
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
Purolator workers won't handle Canada Post packages if strike occurs, union says
Teamsters Canada says if Canada Post workers go on strike or are locked out, its members at Purolator won't handle any packages postmarked or identified as originating from the carrier.
Canada urged to cut government-funded research collaborations with China: report
A newly released report is urging Canada to immediately end all government-funded research collaborations with China in a variety of different areas.
Measles cases in New Brunswick continues to climb
The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continues to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
Here's how a potential Canada Post strike may affect Canadians
A disruption in Canada Post services would hit some Canadians harder than others. As the deadline approaches for a potential strike at midnight Friday, CTVNews.ca asked readers how it would affect them and how they are preparing.
Partial confinement lifted in Longueuil after CN train derailment and chemical spill
The City of Longueuil has partially lifted the confinement measure currently in effect around the site of a CN train derailment near Jacques-Cartier West Boulevard and Saint-Georges Street after the incident spilt an unknown quantity of hydrogen peroxide Thursday morning.
New Pentagon report on UFOs includes hundreds of new incidents but no evidence of aliens
The Pentagon's latest report on UFOs has revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena but no indications suggesting an extraterrestrial origin.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Voter turnout up for Regina's 2024 election with nearly 53,000 casting a ballot
The City of Regina released official election results Thursday afternoon and said nearly 53,000 people cast a ballot in either advance polls or on election day.
-
Police seize 31 guns from property, yard site in Lafleche, Sask.
Two people have been charged after Saskatchewan RCMP seized 31 guns from a residence in Lafleche and a rural yard site south of the town.
-
Regina's mayor-elect believes grassroots campaign, desire for change were his pathways to victory
Regina's mayor-elect Chad Bachynski believes a grassroots style campaign and the desire for change led him to victory in the Queen City on Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba unveils new safety plan
The Manitoba government has unveiled a new tough-on-crime plan to make Manitoba a safer place to live.
-
Tree causes massive power outage in Transcona, nearby neighbourhoods
Manitoba Hydro is currently dealing with a large power outage in Winnipeg's northeast.
-
Bruce Springsteen shoutout helps Harvest Manitoba collect record donations at concert
A Manitoba organization got an on-stage shoutout from The Boss Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
Convenience store near Commonwealth Stadium taped off after shooting
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in central Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
-
LRT construction to shift traffic on 23 Ave for 2 years
The City of Edmonton said a "major" lane shift will take place on 23 Avenue and 111 Street starting on Sunday.
-
Chick-fil-A to open second restaurant in Edmonton next week
A fried chicken fast food hotspot is opening its second location in Edmonton next week.
Calgary
-
EMS whistleblowers point to major staffing concerns as thousands of Calgary zone ambulances are left vacant
New EMS data obtained from Alberta Health Services (AHS) outlines a substantial improvement in reducing “red alerts” for the Calgary Zone, in which no ambulances are readily available, but whistleblowers say the data is misleading and thousands of patients are still being left waiting for too long.
-
Calgary company convicted in fatal 2019 workplace incident loses appeal
A Calgary company that appealed its convictions and associated fine for its role in the death of one of its workers has been denied by the court.
-
Calgary crews repair record number of potholes thanks to new tool
The City of Calgary is crediting a new tool with helping crews complete a record number of pothole repairs this year.
Lethbridge
-
Serious crash closes intersection near Drumheller
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a serious crash near Drumheller, Alta.
-
Lethbridge police say multiple arrests made following 'high-risk incident'
Lethbridge police say a number of arrests have been made following an investigation on Thursday morning.
-
Charges laid in Lethbridge carjacking that saw truck, police cruiser end up in canal
Lethbridge police have charged two people in connection with a weekend carjacking that saw a stolen vehicle driven dangerously throughout the city.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Rogers Centre opens its doors to thousands of Taylor Swift fans for the first sold-out show
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
-
City of Toronto clears encampments near Rogers Centre ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift shows
Five unhoused people who were staying in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelters ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in a significant influx of visitors to the downtown core.
-
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
Ottawa
-
'It's a good way to end 2024': Ottawa Swifties sharing the excitement from Toronto
Taylor Swift is set to hit in the stage in Toronto to kick off the Eras Tour run at the Rogers Centre, and Ottawa's Swifties who are gearing up for the big event share the excitement.
-
17 people arrested following 18-month 'Project Champion' investigation into drug trafficking in Ottawa area
Seventeen people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation into the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area.
-
Algonquin College encouraging international students to apply, offering guaranteed residences for spring semester
Algonquin College says all new international students will have a guaranteed on-campus residence accommodation for the spring term 2025.
Montreal
-
Partial confinement lifted in Longueuil after CN train derailment and chemical spill
The City of Longueuil has partially lifted the confinement measure currently in effect around the site of a CN train derailment near Jacques-Cartier West Boulevard and Saint-Georges Street after the incident spilt an unknown quantity of hydrogen peroxide Thursday morning.
-
Quebecers living along U.S. border see increase in migrants crossing
Some residents who live along the Quebec-U.S. border say their land is being used as a crossing point more than ever.
-
SQDC increases profits and revenues in the second quarter
Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) reported net income up 18 per cent in the second quarter, to $29.4 million.
Vancouver
-
'So many opportunities': Canadian astronaut on a mission to inspire others
Jenni Gibbons was inspired to become an astronaut at a young age by Canada’s early space explorers, including Roberta Bondar. Now, the Artemis II backup crew member is hoping she can motivate the next generation to look to the stars.
-
$574 million in federal financing to help build Vancouver rental homes
The federal government is providing more than $574 million in financing to help build about 950 rental homes in Vancouver.
-
Police foil attempted $13,000 cheese theft in North Vancouver
Police in North Vancouver say they prevented the theft of nearly $13,000 worth of cheese from a grocery store earlier this year. Now, they're asking the public for help finding the alleged thief.
Kelowna
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Vancouver Island
-
Police issue warning after spiked drink reported at nightclub in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they're investigating an incident at a local nightclub and are issuing "a generic warning to the public" about drinks being spiked.
-
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
-
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
London
-
'He will never get see his two children grow up': Sentencing in deadly hit and run involving Strathroy cyclist
Iwan Smolders, 45, was known to be a loving husband, father and community man. On October 11, 2021 that all ended when he was struck and killed while out on a bike ride along Calvert Drive.
-
'It’s not just a challenge, it’s a crisis': $90 million in federal funding for affordable housing in London
Local MPs were joined by Mayor Josh Morgan and a number of business and non-profit representatives on Thursday to announce more than $89 million in affordable housing initiatives across the city.
-
Man loses his hunting license after narrowly missing a municipal employee with an errant shot
A Huron County man has lost his hunting license after nearly hitting a municipal employee with an errant shot this past summer.
Kitchener
-
Will Donald Trump’s 'America First' policies impact Wilmot land assembly process?
Fight for Farmland is once again demanding a delay in the Wilmot land assembly process, but this time it’s not over transparency or environmental concerns.
-
Residents tear down temporary shelters as Guelph tries to clear downtown encampment
Some people from Guelph are looking for a new place to stay after the City of Guelph tried to clear a downtown encampment.
-
Police investigating after Kitchener store employees sprayed with noxious substance
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener store earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
New Pentagon report on UFOs includes hundreds of new incidents but no evidence of aliens
The Pentagon's latest report on UFOs has revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena but no indications suggesting an extraterrestrial origin.
-
Senior charged with sex assault on a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
-
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Water asks customers served by Lake Major to conserve water
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses supplied by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant to begin following voluntary water conservation measures.
-
New Brunswick premier sends out minister mandate letters, outlines expectations
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has given marching orders to her new cabinet ministers to fulfill promises made during last month's election. The government released 18 mandate letters today to the ministers outlining key priorities and responsibilities across their portfolios.
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick climb to 43: Department of Health
New Brunswick’s health department says, as of Thursday, the number of confirmed measles cases in the province is 43, six more than had been reported the day before.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.