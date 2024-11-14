SIRT investigation finds no police wrongdoing after high-speed chase in Sask.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has concluded its investigation into an injury sustained during an arrest by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) last year.

On the morning of Nov. 9, 2023, the incident began with a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen vehicle on Spadina Crescent East. The prolonged high-speed incident ended when the stolen vehicle traveled over a steep embankment and came to rest in a wooded area near the riverbank.

The 37-year-old driver of the car then exited the vehicle and fled on foot toward the river. Following a brief foot chase, the suspect was arrested by police.

SIRT says during the arrest, both the suspect and several officers fell down a second embankment. The man was ultimately taken into custody by police and transported to SPS detention.

“While in detention, the man complained of pain and was transported to hospital where it was determined that he had sustained an injury,” the SIRT report read.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, SIRT was notified about the incident.

After a year now, SIRT concludes its investigation. The independent, civilian-led unit that investigates serious incidents involving police officers in Saskatchewan says it’s investigation involved interviewing the affected person, seven SPS officers, and reviewing medical records.

“The affected person described both his arrest and the injury he sustained, and confirmed for investigators that he had consumed methamphetamine prior to the incident. The affected person provided written consent for SIRT Investigators to access his medical records related to the injury sustained during the incident,” SIRT report reads.

SIRT concluded that there were no grounds to believe that any police officer committed an offence. As such, no referrals will be made to the Attorney General of Saskatchewan.