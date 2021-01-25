SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) has started an 18-month process to involve the community in the design of the new central library.

“Our intention has always been to build this new library with, and not for, the community of Saskatoon,” CEO Carol Cooley said in a news release.

“We’re so excited to have reached this point in the project and are looking very much forward to hearing what spaces, resources and other features in the new central library will add the most value for our patrons.”

The design team is determining the general approach to the building’s composition.

Until Feb. 19, residents can contribute in the following ways:

Online surveys, interactive activities and Kitchen Table Kits

Community workshops with the design team

Consultations with resident advisory groups

Residents can visit www.splconnect.ca to participate.