SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is wiping out all existing late fines effective Jan. 1, 2021 to remove barriers and to create equitable library service for everyone.

“Fines most negatively impact Saskatoon’s most vulnerable residents, including children, newcomers and those with fixed and low incomes,” SPL said in a news release.

“Today, there are nearly 20,000 members who have blocks on their card and are unable to borrow due to owing fines over $10. Saskatoon libraries serving neighbourhoods with lower-than-average incomes and more single-parent families have significantly higher rates of blocked patrons.”

SPL had already temporarily removed the $10 restriction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the collection of fines represented 0.44 per cent of Saskatoon Public Library’s total revenue, and SPL believes it can offset the revenue loss through operating efficiencies and cost savings as a result of no longer collecting fines.

“We’re proud to join the growing list of over 100 North American libraries that have gone fine free in the last few years, including Calgary, Edmonton and Halifax. After going fine free, libraries have experienced an increase in circulation and in the number of active library users,” SPL says.

“They have not reported increases in theft or increased wait times due to materials not returned. Removing fines does not remove the accountability to return library materials. Due dates will remain in place, and patrons who do not return library materials will be charged replacement fees and/or have their membership suspended until items are returned. Charges will also remain in place for lost, stolen or damaged items.”