SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Library is moving to Stage 3 of its reopening plan, with libraries reopening in multiple phases.

The planned reopening dates are:

Freda Ahenakew Library: Aug. 25

Mayfair Library: Aug. 31

Cliff Wright Library: Sept. 8

Alice Turner Library: Sept. 8

Frances Morrison Central Library: Sept. 14

Rusty Macdonald Library: Sept. 14

J.S. Wood Library: Sept. 21

Carlyle King Library: Sept. 21

Round Prairie Library: Sept. 21

Face masks are required for entry to the library for everyone over nine-years-old. Free masks are available to patrons who do not have one.

As locations open, they will have limited capacity and limited services. SPL says to check to ensure the library you want to visit is open for in-person service before you visit. Due to physical distancing and limited capacity, wait times may be experienced.

Beginning Aug. 17, patrons can borrow Grab & Go Bags of 10 items, selected by genre, to save time in selecting materials. These express bags will be available in-person at all libraries.

Genres include: