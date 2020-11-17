SASKATOON -- Design work for Saskatoon’s new central library will begin immediately, as Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) announced its design team on Tuesday.

Architects Alfred Waugh of Formline Architecture and Stephan Chevalier of Chevalier Morales Architectes, both with over 25 years of experience, will design the new central library. Architecture49 will manage the project, SPL said in a news release.

SPL said it chose the team because of their expertise and proposed approach that will embody local First Nation and Métis identities and express the aspirations of the Saskatoon community.

They also have experience designing sustainable, universally accessible buildings and delivering projects on time and within budget, SPL said.

Formline Architecture is 100 per cent Indigenous-owned and specializes in culturally sensitive and environmentally responsible design solutions, SPL said.

The firm's president, Alfred Waugh, has built his reputation on consulting with Indigenous communities and translating this knowledge into a sustainable design that is respectful of its place, use of materials and local culture, SPL said.

Waugh is Status and part of Treaty 8, registered with the Fond Du Lac Denesuline First Nation in northern Saskatchewan.

Stephen Chevalier, a founding partner at Chevalier Morales Architects, specializes in cultural projects, including libraries. He has been awarded numerous architecture awards for his library designs, including two Governor General Awards for Architecture.

Architecture49 is a team of architects, interior designers, planners and landscape architects that have helped build major projects throughout Canada, including the VIDO-InterVac International Vaccine Centre in Saskatoon.

Community consultations will be part of the design process and will begin in early 2021, SPL said.

Construction tendering will follow the completion of the design work. The construction of the library is estimated to be $73.3 million.

The library is planned to open in 2026.