SASKATOON -- A 42-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday morning in connection with the death of Dylan Chretien.

The accused has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

Chretien was reported missing Nov. 2, 2019 and found dead Dec. 4, 2019.

Earlier this week, investigators charged two men with accessory to murder after the fact in connection with Chretien’s death.

Another man was charged with with second degree murder earlier this year.