SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection to a missing persons case.

The body of 30-year-old Dylan Chretien was found in a rural area just north of Prince Albert in December last year.

Chretien was reported missing and last seen October 27, 2019.

His truck was found in a Prince Albert neighbourhood north of the river.

A 33-year-old man is accused of the crime and will make his first court appearance tomorrow morning.

The man was charged while on remand for another unrelated matter.