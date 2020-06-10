Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Murder charge laid in Prince Albert missing persons case
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 5:04PM CST
Dylan Chretien is described as five-foot-nine and 165 pounds with short, dark, brown hair. (Submitted photo)
SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection to a missing persons case.
The body of 30-year-old Dylan Chretien was found in a rural area just north of Prince Albert in December last year.
- Foul play suspected in disappearance of Dylan Chretien: Prince Albert police
- Human remains found outside Prince Albert identified as missing man
Chretien was reported missing and last seen October 27, 2019.
His truck was found in a Prince Albert neighbourhood north of the river.
A 33-year-old man is accused of the crime and will make his first court appearance tomorrow morning.
The man was charged while on remand for another unrelated matter.