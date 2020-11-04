SASKATOON -- Prince Albert Police have charged two more people in connection with the death of Dylan Chretien.

Chretien was reported missing Nov. 2, 2019 and found dead Dec. 4, 2019.

This week, investigators charged two men with accessory to murder after the fact in connection with Chretien’s death, Prince Albert police said in a news release.

Brandon Daniels, 25, made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Max Moostoos, 28, made his first court appearance Wednesday morning in Prince Albert.

Earlier this year, police charged Brandon Smith, 33, with second degree murder.

Smith made his first court appearance in June and his case is before the courts.