SASKATOON -- This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

11:57 a.m. - Five Saskatoon Transit drivers have refused what they deem unsafe work, according to the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 615.

President Darcy Pederson said while five drivers have made formal complaints, there are “many others” who are working in fear.

11:14 a.m. - Saskatchewan’s family physicians want residents to stay home and save lives.

“Abiding by the public health guidelines on physical distancing will do more than anything else to assist family physicians as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Carla Holinaty.

11:11 a.m. - For more than two weeks Barb Maduck has been setting up a stool in front of her 80-year-old father's bedroom window at his retirement home.

Maduck starts her visits with a wave and then instructs him to pick up his cell phone and answer her call.

10:42 a.m. - On Wendesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said two people who attended the Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally Supper in Christopher Lake on March 14 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who was at the event must self-isolate immediately, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

⚠️Possible COVID-19 Exposure⚠️ at Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally supper in Christopher Lake on Sat, Mar 14 btw 2 to 10 pm. 2 people at the event have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more: https://t.co/NYeokPx7QE — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) March 25, 2020

9:32 a.m. - Maidstone's Brock Weston is self-isolating in the basement of his parents' house while they stay upstairs. He said he's sharing the story of his symptoms and diagnosis so others will take the virus seriously, stay home and think of others.

"I had no appetite. I couldn't smell. My eyes were hurting," the 25-year-old told The Canadian Press in a telephone interview Wednesday.

9:03 a.m. - The city has closed the CP Rail Pedestrian bridge amid concern about the potential spread of COVID-19.

The bridge, which spans the South Saskatchewan River from Spadina Crescent to the city's university area is not wide enough to maintain proper physical distancing, the city said.