SASKATOON -- Anyone who attended the Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally Supper in Christopher Lake on March 14 must self-isolate immediately, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

"Two people who attended the event have tested positive for COVID-19," the SHA said in a news release.

"This includes one person who served at the event. Organizers say that over 110 people attended the rally supper."

Affected people residing in Prince Albert or surrounding area should contact the Prince Albert Communicable disease team at 306-765-6504.

Those outside the Prince Albert area can contact 811.