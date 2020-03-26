SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon contracting business says it is facing challenges getting the permits it needs in time to continue work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are a couple jobs that we did have upcoming that we are not going to be able to start," K & S Contracting Inc co-owner Karen Ostapiw said.

K & S Contracting Inc. has been around since 2007. The business, which Ostapiw runs with her husband Steven, is involved in many aspects of construction including renovations as well as light commercial and residential work.

The recent closure of City Hall to limit the spread of COVID-19 has changed the way the city does business in many ways, including providing building inspections and permits.

On its website the City of Saskatoon said it will continue building permit inspections and plumbing permit inspections over FaceTime and Skype.

It also said residential permit applications will only be accepted through an online portal while other commercial and plumbing permit applications can be submitted via email.

All permit applications and approved permit packages will continue to remain active, according to the city.

The challenges for the Ostapiws go further than access to permits. Their business has also lost some of its workers and customers due to health concerns.

"Some of the employees are starting to stay home whether it be because they’re sick or they’re scared of getting sick, so that’s starting to hinder us getting some of our supplies. We have had a few customers kind of pull back the reins a bit, where we have had work scheduled and they’ve kind of put us on hold," Steven said.

While the Ostapiws said most of their projects have come to a halt, they are coming up with alternate ways to do still do business.

“We have two projects on the go right now ... but once they’re over with, I’m afraid we’re going to be at a standstill, so we’ll have to start thinking outside the box, maybe offering essential services, if they’re looking at construction work to keep our health care system up and running,” Karen said.