SASKATOON -- On Wednesday, the city closed the CP Rail Pedestrian bridge amid concern about the potential spread of COVID-19.

The bridge, which spans the South Saskatchewan River from Spadina Crescent to the city's university area is not wide enough to maintain proper physical distancing, the city said.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice.

The closure of city-operated playgrounds was announced earlier this week.

Pedestrians are also reminded to avoid touching shared surfaces in public, such as crosswalk buttons, handrails and benches, the city said.

The city suggests using your elbow or side of your body to push buttons and to wash your hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer as soon as possible if you do touch a surface.