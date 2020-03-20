SASKATOON -- Payment is no longer required in any City of Saskatoon designated pay parking zones in the city effective immediately.

“We are constantly reassessing pandemic developments to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and citizens. We have also continued to reassess the way we deliver public services to keep staff and residents safe when we are out in the community and in light of the decision to close City Hall and civic facilities,” the city said in a news release Friday.

In addition, motorists will not be required to adhere to posted time limits in these zones. This is to encourage residents to stay in place and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city says.

Parking lots operated by private operators are not exempted from pay parking unless otherwise indicated at the lot.

FlexParking stations and the Way to Park app will be reprogrammed to indicate that payment is not required, however this may take some time, according to the release.

The City will not be able to reimburse payment to people who pay for parking while such work is being completed.