SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self-assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.Wednesday recap

On Wednesday, the province said two more people have died from COVID-19 complications.

The two people, one in their 80s and the other in their 60s, are both from the far north region.

As has been the provincial government's practice during the pandemic, no other identifying information was provided.

The deaths bring the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to 10.

There are were three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 637. Of the 637 cases, 68 are considered active.

The provincial government also extended Saskatchewan's state of emergency for an additional two weeks.

The family of another COVID-19 victim, 64-year-old Nelda Maurice, who died on Monday told CTV news her condition kept deteriorating in the weeks after testing positive for the virus.

“We held out hope she would get better, but she didn’t,” her daughter Lana said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared a "community transmitted outbreak" in Saskatoon.

The outbreak was declared after one confirmed case and one presumptive case were linked to a pair of large family gatherings in early May

The city said Saskatoon Transit will resume loading passengers and collecting fares at the front doors starting June 8.

Fares were suspended in March to limit contact between drivers and passengers.

Gary Banerd, regional manager for Fitness Solutions, said his store’s trampoline sales have jumped up significantly during COVID-19.

"This year, due to COVID, families are in their backyards, kids can't go next door to play with their friends. So, trampoline sales have been great so far,” he told CTV News.

He usually displays a few in his showroom but said he’s all sold out.