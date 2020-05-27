SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Transit will resume loading passengers and collecting fares at the front doors starting June 8.

"Our team will always keep the safety of our customers and employees at the forefront of everything we do, which is why we went to rear door boarding and suspended fare collection.” director Jim McDonald said in a news release.

“Saskatoon Transit is proud to provide transportation services our customers can rely on as we move into phase three of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan."

Several additional safety measures are being implemented:

Vinyl panels are being installed as protective barriers for operators. Operators have also been issued gloves and re-useable masks for protection of themselves and riders.

One-way passenger flow: boarding through the front and exiting through the rear doors of the bus. Exceptions will be made for customers with mobility aids to exit through the front of the bus.

Transit riders are encouraged to follow the recommendations for using face masks or face coverings on buses and at bus stops.

Saskatoon Transit will continue to monitor capacity on buses, and customers may experience pass-ups.

“Following the guidance of the Chief Medical Health Officer and drawing on the best practices of the transit industry worldwide, Saskatoon Transit has implemented additional safety measures.

"We’ll also continue with many of the procedures and practices already at work to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” McDonald said in the release.