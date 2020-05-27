SASKATOON -- Nelda Maurice’s daughter is remembering her mother as generous, outgoing and making the best bannock.

The 64-year-old died Monday, weeks of testing positive for COVID-19.

Maurice was a teacher’s aid and served her community of Île-à-la-Crosse — volunteering as a Girl Guide’s leader and in events supporting the Terry Fox Foundation and diabetes awareness.

“Even when the elders needed medical trips, she would always volunteer her time. Or baking, everybody said she made the best bannock in town,” said Lana Maurice, one of Maurice’s daughters.

“She was just a really loving and kind-hearted person.”

Maurice tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30.

As her breathing became more difficult, Maurice was flown from the northern village of Île-à-la-Crosse to Saskatoon.

“The last thing she told me was that she was scared, and that they had to put a breathing tube in her,” Lana told CTV News.

“I was hoping she would wake up after the weekend, that’s what I was hoping for. She just never woke up again. Her body just kept deteriorating.”

Maurice died in hospital on Monday, after her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support.

“We held out hope she would get better, but she didn’t,” Lana said.

Maurice is survived by her two daughters, Lana and Krystal, eight grandchildren and her husband of nearly 30 years.