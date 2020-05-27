SASKATOON -- Gary Banerd, regional manager for Fitness Solutions, said his store’s trampoline sales have jumped up significantly during COVID-19.

"Trampolines, I guess you could say, is the next toilet paper. This year, due to COVID, families are in their backyards, kids can't go next door to play with their friends. So, trampoline sales have been great so far,” he told CTV News.

Banerd said the trampolines are Saskatchewan-made.

He usually displays a few in his showroom but said he’s all sold out.

"It's been a bit crazy. We brought in our first shipment of trampolines and they sold out. And actually, it's just been a pre-order process now,” Banerd said.

Fitness Solutions is still closed to the public but is looking at reopening June 8.

Meanwhile, another local business said its showroom is looking a little emptier than it usually does.

Arctic Spas partner Dave Holinaty said that’s because their hot tubs have been selling fast.

"People are spending that travel or that leisure money in their backyard,” he said.

The store reopened to the public on May 19 and before that was doing curbside pickup and online orders.

Holinaty said they’re “playing catch-up” due to the closure, but said the store is “ahead of the game” this year when it comes to hot tub sales.

"I was a little surprised when things started to turn around but we're very happy that people are supporting local business,” he said.

Both Holinaty and Banerd said they hope sales will continue this way throughout the summer, adding that supporting local is especially important during this time.