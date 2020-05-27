SASKATOON -- On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared a "community transmitted outbreak" in Saskatoon.

The outbreak was declared after one confirmed case and one presumptive case were linked to a pair of large family gatherings in early May that exceeded the current 10-person limit on gatherings, the SHA said in a news release.

A contact investigation involving more than 60 people is underway and all close contacts are isolating at home, according to the health authority.

The outbreak was declared by Medical Health Officer Dr. Johnmark Opondo because the possible contact involves multiple households, the SHA said.