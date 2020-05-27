SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Choir doesn't let COVID-19 stop performance

While many currently working from home are still adjusting to awkward Zoom meetings, a Saskatoon high school choir found another way to put the video-conferencing app to use — with no mute button required

The Grade 9-12 students in Evan Hardy Collegiate's choir used the app to keep practicing together after Saskatchewan's schools were closed in March due to COVID-19,

The collaboration eventually resulted in a video where 48 separate performances, each recorded separately at home, are blended together in perfect harmony.

From dining rooms and living rooms, basements and bedrooms, 48 voices blend together in harmony as the @EHCISouls "quarantine choir" performs 'Connected' in a video each choir member recorded while at home. LEARN MORE: https://t.co/1ukqCpVeiu #spslearn #SPSLearnAtHome pic.twitter.com/aYvTSvlQ0P — Saskatoon Public (@StoonPubSchools) May 26, 2020

Grovery store to offer drive-in movie

A Saskatoon grocery store is planning to convert its parking lot into a drive-in movie theatre for one night next month.

The June 13 showing ⁠— limited to 60 vehicles ⁠— was quickly booked to capacity. However, in a post on its Facebook page the store asked anyone who won't be able to attend to notify the store, so spaces could potentially open up.

Tuesday recap

The province reported that aperson in their 50s who lives in Saskatchewan's far north had died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Another death was under investigation, the province said in its daily COVID-19 update.

There were no new confirmed cases of the virus.

As of Tuesday, there were 634 cases of the virus in Saskatchewan with 77 of the cases still considered active.

Of the 77 active cases, 65 were concentrated in the far north.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it plans to r eopen emergency departments in nine communities.

Those include Kerrobert, Herbert, Preeceville, Davidson, Wolseley, Arcola, Biggar, Leader and Oxbow, according to a news release.

In May, the SHA limited care at 12 community hospitals in a move it said would help build capacity for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases and protect against outbreaks in the facilities. .

The Capitol Music Club in downtown Saskatoon has been offering live music for six years – but if it doesn’t get a cash injection from a fundraiser, it could close.

Co-owner Mitch Lupichuk said having the music stop at his venue has been tough for him and the entire music community. “You don't know what you have till it's gone,” Lupichuk said of having to close the club abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.