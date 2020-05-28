No fines to be issued after 'large family gatherings' in Saskatoon prompt COVID-19 outbreak declaration
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 5:15PM CST
SASKATOON -- Premier Scott Moe says there are no plans to fine those who organized or took part in two large family gatherings in Saskatoon that led to a COVID-19 outbreak declaration.
The gatherings, which prompted the "community outbreak" declaration from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) both exceeded the current 10-person limit in Saskatchewan.
On Thursday, during a news conference in Regina, Moe said while some individuals have been fined under the province's public health orders, none will be in this case.
"The goal of the public health orders is to have compliance," Moe said. "It's not to fine anyone."
On Wednesday, when the outbreak was declared, the SHA said one confirmed case and one presumptive case had been linked to the events.
Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, also answering questions at the press briefing, said four COVID-19 cases have been linked to the events.
Shahab described the gatherings as "outdoor events related to food."
On Wednesday, the SHA described the outbreak as "contained" and said that a contact investigation involving more than 60 people was underway.
All the close contacts are isolating at home and there is no risk to the public, the SHA said.