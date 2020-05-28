SASKATOON -- Ken Kingdon says his team’s focus is the safe reopening of campgrounds at Prince Albert National Park.

“June bookings have been cancelled and money refunded,” said Kingdon, manager or resource conservation. He anticipates fewer campsites open to keep physical distancing in place.

“I think the bigger question will be how we manage those bookings for July and August given that we haven’t made any final decisions on how camping will you look in terms of capacity.”

Parks Canada announced Wednesday that it would gradually resume some operations at 29 of Canada’s 48 national parks starting June 1.

All camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21 while Parks Canada assesses how to safely bring back those services.

The gradual reopening will include access to day-use areas, trails, beaches and green spaces and some access for recreational boating and fishing.

The cook houses will not be open, nor the playground in the Waskesiu townsite in order to limit social gatherings. There’s no date set for when those will reopen.

Washroom facilities will also be available where cleaning requirements can be met. Some outhouses on trails will be open as well as the small beach house near the community hall.

Kingdon said the trails that will not be open are those that have camping sites. That includes the trail to Grey Owl’s cabin.

The entry gates in the park haven’t been open since the park closed in mid-March and paid admission wasn’t required.

After June 1, the gates will be open on a limited schedule, but they will not be selling admission passes to limit transactions requiring contact between staff and guests.

“Park passes are still required, but if you’ve got your pass from last year and it follows into July or August, what we’re doing is extending that into the future,” Kingdon told CTV News.

More information on which locations are open, what visitors can expect and how to prepare is available on the Parks Canada website.