SASKATOON -- On Wednesday, the province said two more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Both of the victims lived in Saskatchewan's far north.

One of the victims was in their 80s the other was in their 60s, the province said in its daily update on the disease.

As has been the provincial government's practice during the pandemic, no other identifying information was provided.

The two deaths bring the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 10 with four of the victims from the far north ⁠— nearly half.

On April 29, the province said a person in their 80s from the region had died from the virus.

The news followed the COVID-19-related death of 83-year-old Joseph Pierre Sylvestre a few days prior.

Both were long-term care residents in La Loche.

While the number of new confirmed cases in the far north⁠ — and throughout the province ⁠— has remained low this week, the community had been a hotspot for new COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak in La Loche, as well as those in other communities in the region such as Beauval, led to travel restrictions in the region that are still in place.

As of Tuesday, the far north's total number of cases sat at 253 with 55 cases still considered active and no new cases, the province said.

While the number of active cases sits substantially lower than two-weeks ago when it hovered around 150, the concentration of known cases is still the greatest in the province.

Saskatoon has the next-highest number of cases with just six, followed by the province's "north" ⁠— an area that encompasses the former Prairie North, Prince Albert Parkland and Kelsey Trail health regions ⁠—.which had four cases as of Wednesday.

The two new recorded deaths come a day after the province shared the news that a person in her 60s died on Monday in the province's north region.

Through her family, CTV News has confirmed the victim was a 64-year-old Île-à-la-Crosse woman, Nelda Maurice.

'Loving and kind-hearted:' Sask. family mourns Nelda Maurice, who died weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis

To date there have been 637 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 559 recoveries.

The first two deaths related to the virus were reported by the province on March 20.