La Loche elder, long-term care home resident dies from COVID-19
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 11:13AM CST Last Updated Monday, April 27, 2020 1:50PM CST
SASKATOON -- The community of La Loche is grieving after COVID-19 claimed a community member's life.
Joseph Pierre Sylvestre, 83, died from complications related to the virus in a North Battleford hospital on Sunday, according to La Loche mayor Robert St. Pierre
The mayor told CTV News Sylvestre was a respected elder in the community who resided in a long-term care facility in the village.
St. Pierre said the grieving process has been especially difficult because Sylvestre won’t get a traditional funeral service because of physical distancing rules.
“He’ll go straight to burial,” St. Pierre said.
On Friday, a Public Health Order was issued, barring non-critical travel to Saskatchewan's north.
Sylvestre’s death marks the first COVID-19 death in Saskatchewan involving a long-term care home resident.
Monday afternoon, the province confirmed a fifth death related to COVID-19.