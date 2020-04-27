SASKATOON -- The community of La Loche is grieving after COVID-19 claimed a community member's life.

Joseph Pierre Sylvestre, 83, died from complications related to the virus in a North Battleford hospital on Sunday, according to La Loche mayor Robert St. Pierre

The mayor told CTV News Sylvestre was a respected elder in the community who resided in a long-term care facility in the village.

St. Pierre said the grieving process has been especially difficult because Sylvestre won’t get a traditional funeral service because of physical distancing rules.

“He’ll go straight to burial,” St. Pierre said.

On Friday, a Public Health Order was issued, barring non-critical travel to Saskatchewan's north.

Sylvestre’s death marks the first COVID-19 death in Saskatchewan involving a long-term care home resident.

Monday afternoon, the province confirmed a fifth death related to COVID-19.