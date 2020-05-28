SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan government is pledging $1.125 million to help those caring for people with intellectual disabilities during the pandemic.

The money will provide a $100 monthly respite payment to caregivers from June to September.

The benefit is meant to help fill gaps created by the closure of day programs, limited part-time work and volunteer opportunities, the province said in a news release.

“Caregivers are doing tremendous work providing care and support to people with intellectual disabilities during this pandemic often 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said in the release.

"With increased pressures during this time, they need a break to be able to maintain their supports. This benefit will help with that during the next four months.”

Around 2,800 caregivers will be eligible for the respite payments, the province said.