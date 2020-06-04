SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Wednesday recap

On Wednesday, the province said there was just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, found in the far north.

The new case brings the provincial total to 647 cases, with 34 of those cases considered active.

Of those 34 active cases, 24 are concentrated in the far north.

As of Wednesday, there were two people hospitalized due to COVID-19, both requiring intensive care.

The patients are located in Saskatoon, according to the province.

In a news release sent Wednesday, Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said public rallies increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission and put the community at risk,

The warning comes after a Black Lives Matter rally at the Legislature in Regina and with others planned for other Saskatchewan communities.

Organizers are encouraged to have gatherings done in vehicles and people marching on foot should keep at least two metres between people at all times, the release said.

In March the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) strictly limited the number of visitors to hospitals, long-term care homes and other health facilities, allowing only those who met certain "compassionate" criteria.

On Wednesday, the SHA said based on the advice of a panel made up of patient and family advisors and infection control experts, it is expanding its criteria for what is considered a compassionate reason to visit a health facility during the pandemic.

Starting on Friday, SaskTel Centre will supply a three-day run of drive-in movies in its parking lot.

The screenings will include comedy hits like Dumb & Dumber and Masterminds and family favourites like The Lion King and Frozen 2. UFC 250 will be streamed live Saturday night.