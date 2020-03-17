SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer on Monday ordered that visitors to long-term care homes, hospitals, personal care homes and group homes are restricted to essential visitors only.

Essential visitors are immediate family visiting for compassionate reasons, the province said in a news release.

In addition, faith based organizations are no longer exempt from restrictions on public gatherings of more than 250 people in any one room.

The moves came as the province announced its seventh case of COVID-19.

The province is also closing schools and school-based daycares effective Friday.