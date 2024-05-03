SASKATOON
    Saskatoon police investigating city's 9th homicide

    The Major Crime Section of the Saskatoon Police Service has taken over the investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man, marking the city’s 9th homicide in 2024.

    The victim was transported to hospital on April 15 following an aggravated assault in a home on Chandler Place, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    According to police, the victim succumbed to his injuries this week.

    At around 4 a.m., on April 15, officers from the serious assault unit were called to the home for an unknown problem where they found the man unresponsive.

    He was later taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses reported to police that an altercation had taken place outside another home on the block.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police.

