Deflated for now, Saskatoon's Golf Dome is about to get a makeover

A lesser known fixture of Saskatoon's skyline is coming down for repairs and renovations.

The Ramada Golf Dome just north of downtown is nearing the end of its lifecycle. Over the next several weeks, crews will be dismantling the indoor driving range and ballpark before erecting a new dome in time for the fall.

"I just know that we're at the end of its life," Darryl Caudle, Ramada's vice president of hotel operations for Saskatoon and Regina, said.

"Every year you have big storms that come up and so we're a little concerned at times about weight bearing and snow and things like that, so it's time."

Caudle has managed to attract some unusual attention for the once every two decades renovation.

Taking his sales pitch to Facebook, Caudle posted an advertisement for the thousands of feet of tarp, insulation and cables that make up the domed roof. Like any online classified advertisement -- there's been steady interest.

"I figured in today's world, what better way than social media to kind of get that out as a platform." Caudle said.

"We've had several requests, but I'd rather deal with just one person, ideally."

There should be more than enough tarp for a family camping trip.

Moving such a large amount of material off the property is no easy feat, and as Caudle's ad states, "timing and price go hand in hand."

"I've got a specific buyer that's actually looking to do a couple of Quonsets and stuff like that," Caudle said of the unique deal he's looking to strike.

"It's almost a bit of goodwill, I would say."

The golf dome was supposed to close on April 30, but extended its season until Friday because of the rain and snow.

Dismantling of the structure will begin next week, but it's not as simple as puncturing the side and watching it deflate.

Crews will first start taking out the inner layers of the dome before moving to the outside next month. Then when the new material arrives, the same process will occur in reverse.

"Then we'll bring in a boom lift crane and the new facility gets stretched out, re-cabled and it comes back up again as a new facility," Caudle said.

Hosting slo-pitch games, private events and even the occasional Powwow, Caudle was sure to mention the golf is only going away for a brief period of time before it is resurrected with a shiny new surface and plenty more amenities inside.

There will be a new front entrance, added lighting for golfers, fixes to the flooring and an improved bar and hospitality area to give the entire building the update it’s been waiting for.

"A whole general refresh of the area so that it's not just the outside. You'll be coming into an experience inside that also would seem new and refreshed as well," Caudle said.

The new and improved golf dome is set to reopen in September and retake its place as a fixture in Saskatoon's skyline.

"It's a unique facility for sure. It's been around and it's well known. When you're flying over the city, it's definitely a bubble that you see."