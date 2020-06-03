SASKATOON -- This weekend, SaskTel Centre will supply a three-day run of drive-in movies in its parking lot.

On Friday June 5, a pair of 90s comedy hits will be on offer, Tommy Boy at 9:00 p.m. and an 11 p.m. screening of Dumb & Dumber.

On Saturday June 6, the recent live-action remake of The Lion King will play at 2:00 p.m. for a matinee showing and UFC 250 will stream live at 8:00 p.m. on the big screen.

Three movies are planned for Sunday June 7, a matinee showing of Frozen 2 at 2:00 p.m. and a screening of Masterminds at 9:00 p.m. and Ironman at 11 p.m. to close out the weekend.

Per vehicle tickets, which cost $29.50 for matinees, $39.50 for regular showings and $59.50 for UFC 250 can be purchased on the SaskTel Centre website, Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upgrade packages are available that provide perks like guaranteed parking in the first three "rows" and food and beverage packages.

On its website, SaskTel Centre says physical distancing must be observed during the screenings with two-metres between attendees when outside of vehicles.

Also Sasktel Centre says in keeping with Saskatchewan Health Authority guidelines, only those living in the same household should be sharing a vehicle.

Washrooms inside SaskTel Centre will be open for use and a concession stand will be open on the west side of the parking lot. No cash payment will be accepted, only debit or credit.

Unless using one of these services, patrons will be expected to stay inside their vehicle at all times. When outside of their vehicle, SaskTel Centre is recommending attendees wear masks.

Gates will open a half-hour before movies and will be open a full hour before UFC 250. SaskTel Centre recommends arriving early for the screenings.