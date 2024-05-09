'Somebody knows what happened': Sask. father searches for answers in son's disappearance

The father of a 28-year-old Onion Lake Cree Nation man is calling for anyone with information about his son, to contact police.

Serayne Kematch was last seen on April 10 leaving a Centex gas station in Alcurve, Alberta, at the intersection of Highways 3 and 17 — about 25 kilometres south of Onion Lake.

Kematch made a call to his father, Marvin Meesto, at 12:07 p.m. from the gas station.

Kematch asked his father for a ride, but Meesto couldn't leave work.

"He told me, 'Dad, can you come pick me up?' I asked him where he was and he said, 'Alcurve and I'm stranded,'" Meesto told CTV News.

Meesto believes Kematch tried to hitchhike home.

"I'm thinking somebody picked him up and took him somewhere," Meesto said.

RCMP planes are being used to conduct searches of the area.

Police are asking people who may have driven in the area on April 10 between 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. to check their dash cameras for any signs of pedestrians.

"Somebody would have had to see him. Somebody knows what happened. Please come forward, even anonymously," Meesto said.

RCMP are asking nearby property owners to check for clothing, or any signs of Serayne, in their fields.

On April 20, the Lloydminster Rescue Squad searched the North Saskatchewan River.

"I'm feeling lost, confused. I just want to bring my son home," Meesto said.

Kematch is Meesto's late sister's son. He said he raised Kematch since he was 11-years-old.

If you know where Serayne Kematch is or have seen him since April 10, call 310-RCMP or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.