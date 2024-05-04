Winnipeg man wanted for murder arrested in Saskatoon

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man wanted for murder was arrested near Boychuk Drive and Briarwood Road in Saskatoon.

The suspect identified as Dyson Sumner was wanted by Winnipeg police for the murder of Murdo Baker who was found dead in an apartment on March 19 in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say Sumner fled the city after the fatal shooting.

He was arrested in Saskatoon on April 20 after evading a police traffic stop and fleeing the area, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.

SPS Patrol and Air Support unit assisted the Winnipeg Police Service in arresting the suspect.

Saskatoon police say Sumner has been charged with evading police, dangerous driving, and possession of stolen property.

“Further investigation found the suspect was also wanted for second-degree murder in Winnipeg, Manitoba,” SPS said.

He was also charged with second-degree murder and warrants for possessing a weapon and failing to comply with the condition of the release order.