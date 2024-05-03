Company fined $260,000 for workplace injury in Saskatoon

SASKATOON
    Richelieu Hardware Canada Ltd. was fined a hefty $260,000 for a workplace safety violation leading to a serious worker injury.

    The company pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court on April 22, according to a release from the province.

    The release said the company failed to provide proper training in safe rigging practices, a violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

    This resulted in a worker sustaining serious injuries while attempting to load a 4,000 pound crate of glass onto a truck in November 2021.

    The court imposed a fine of $185,714.29 with an additional $74,285.71 surcharge. One additional charge was withdrawn, the release said.

