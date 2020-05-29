SASAKTOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self-assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

Northern community sees positive trend in virus battle

As the number of active cases continues to drop in Saskatchewan's far north — 61 on Thursday, down from 93 a week prior — one community has seen its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases go from 31 to zero.

That's according to Clearwater River Dene Nation Chief Teddy Clark, who shared the news in a Facebook post.

Clark said it's still important to be cautious, even in light of the good news.

"Awesome news for sure but please keep in mind we still need to continue with all safety precautions," Clark said in the post.

Thursday recap

The province said there were two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 639. Of those cases, 61 are considered active.

One of the new cases was found in Saskatoon, the other in the province's "north" COVID-19 tracking region, an area that includes the former Prairie North, Prince Albert Parkland and Kelsey Trail health regions. Of the 61 active cases, 46 were concentrated in the far north.

As of Thursday, there have been 568 recoveries and 10 deaths related to the virus. The province reported three of those deaths this week.

Premier Scott Moe said there are no plans to fine those who organized or took part in two large family gatherings in Saskatoon that led to a COVID-19 outbreak declaration.

The gatherings, which prompted the "community outbreak" declaration from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) both exceeded the current 10-person limit in Saskatchewan.

Four cases of the virus are beleived to be linked to the gatherings.

The Saskatchewan government pledged $1.125 million to help those caring for people with intellectual disabilities during the pandemic.

The money will provide a $100 monthly respite payment to caregivers from June to September.

Camp kitchens, playgrounds and campsites will remain closed when Prince Albert National Park reopens.

Parks Canada announced Wednesday that it would gradually resume some operations at 29 of Canada’s 48 national parks starting June 1.

All camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21 while Parks Canada assesses how to safely bring back those services.

The gradual reopening will include access to day-use areas, trails, beaches and green spaces and some access for recreational boating and fishing.