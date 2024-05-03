SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. man facing charges for sexual assault of teen girl

    Share

    A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged following an incident involving the assault of a teenage girl in Kindersley.

    Officers responded to the sexual assault in late April, where they discovered that an adult man had sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Kindersley approximately one month prior, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

    On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Stewart Crescent, where they seized a number of improperly-stored firearms and arrested the suspect.

    As a result, Jeffrey Houle was charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, making sexually explicit material available to a person under the age of 16, careless storage of a firearm, unlicensed possession of a prohibited device and possession of a firearm without registration.

    RCMP say they continue to investigate this incident and believe there may be more victims.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News