Sask. man facing charges for sexual assault of teen girl

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged following an incident involving the assault of a teenage girl in Kindersley.

Officers responded to the sexual assault in late April, where they discovered that an adult man had sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Kindersley approximately one month prior, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Stewart Crescent, where they seized a number of improperly-stored firearms and arrested the suspect.

As a result, Jeffrey Houle was charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, making sexually explicit material available to a person under the age of 16, careless storage of a firearm, unlicensed possession of a prohibited device and possession of a firearm without registration.

RCMP say they continue to investigate this incident and believe there may be more victims.