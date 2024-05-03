Police make 3 arrests after 4 staff members assaulted at Sask. business

Three people were arrested in connection to an assault that occurred at a business in Prince Albert on April 21.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of 2nd Avenue for a report of an assault in progress. Upon arrival, police learned four staff members had been assaulted, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a release.

Two victims were treated at the scene and two others were transported to Victoria Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

“From the investigation, it is believed a group of people attended the business and their entry was denied. Business staff attempted to escort members of the group out of the business and were assaulted,” police said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts causing bodily harm. A warrant for arrest was put out for a 50-year-old man on the same charges.

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old man was arrested and charged, and made his court appearance on the same day.

Through investigation, another suspect was identified. On Friday, police arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with two counts of assault causing bodily harm. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday.