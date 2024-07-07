SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Body of Sask. teen recovered after canoe overturns on Helene Lake

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    A Sask. teen boy reported missing on Wednesday after a canoe overturned on Helene Lake has been found dead.

    On Wednesday evening around 9:30 p.m., Turtleford/Glaslyn RCMP responded to a report about a missing canoer on the lake. Their investigation determined that one of the occupants—a teen boy—did not resurface after the canoe overturned.

    On Friday evening, RCMP’s underwater recovery team found the dead body of the boy in the water near the area where he was last seen.

    His family has been notified.

    Helene Lake is located about 234 kilometres from Saskatoon.

