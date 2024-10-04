SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police arrest homeless person at scene of encampment fire under University Bridge

    (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department) (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)
    Share

    Saskatoon police arrested a homeless person at the scene of an encampment underneath the University Bridge on Friday morning.

    The Saskatoon Fire Department says it received a call about the fire around 9:18 a.m. on Friday. When crews arrived at the base of the bridge at Spadina Crescent and 25th Street East, they saw smoke “coming from an active encampment underneath.”

    Firefighters found a person at the scene who was taken into police custody, the fire department said, and the crew put out the small fire.

    Just after 11 a.m., the fire department was still on scene with a rescue truck, high-angle rescue team, and city engineers.

    “The scene is being assessed for safety before being handed over to the fire investigator for further examination,” the fire department said in a news release Friday morning.

    In an updated release Friday afternoon, the fire department said city engineers assessed the fire and there is no structural damage to the bridge.

    According to the fire department, the scene was cleared at 11:59 a.m. and the bridge was reopened to traffic.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Jury begins deliberations in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial

    The jury tasked with determining if Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago began deliberating Friday after nearly two weeks of testimony that saw the singer and his accuser give starkly different accounts of what happened.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News