Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial

    The memorial at the site of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is shown on Aug. 21, 2018 (Angelina Irinici / CTV Saskatoon) The memorial at the site of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is shown on Aug. 21, 2018 (Angelina Irinici / CTV Saskatoon)
    A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.

    A sod-turning ceremony is set to be held Saturday at the rural intersection near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, where the crash took place.

    A truck driver went through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus.

    Sixteen people on the bus were killed and 13 were injured.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.

