Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial

A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.

A sod-turning ceremony is set to be held Saturday at the rural intersection near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, where the crash took place.

A truck driver went through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus.

Sixteen people on the bus were killed and 13 were injured.

