Sask. school evacuated after bear spray incident

The Saskatoon Police Service’s school resource unit is investigating an incident involving bear spray inside a school.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, officers were called to a school in the 2200 block of Rusholme Road after receiving reports of bear spray being discharged in the hallway.

Police say a physical altercation between two 17-year-old students had escalated, leading to one of them producing and discharging a can of bear spray in the direction of the other.

According to police, both students initially fled the scene, but the victim of the bear spraying later returned to the school.

“Medavie Health Services West and the Saskatoon Fire Department attended to the school to assist anyone experiencing the effects of bear spray,” police said.

Police say the school was later evacuated to allow for it to be ventilated.

The suspect remains at large, and the school resource officer is investigating the incident.