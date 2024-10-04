First Nations leaders say Saskatchewan court workers sent home for orange shirts

Indigenous leaders say two staff at a Saskatchewan courthouse were told to go home and take off the orange shirts they wore for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Meadow Lake Tribal Council is demanding an investigation.

Richard Derocher, a vice-chief with the council, says the two First Nations women had been proud to wear the shirts, as well as orange skirts, for work Monday at the courthouse in Meadow Lake, northwest of Saskatoon.

But he says they were told to go home and change and left feeling ashamed.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice says it can't speak to government policies or programs during the ongoing provincial election campaign.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said at a campaign stop this week that he's open to expanding legislation to allow for wearing orange at court on Sept. 30, similar to allowing poppies on Remembrance Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.