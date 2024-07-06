Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision

Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4, about seven kilometers south of Battleford where they found a motorhome and SUV collided.

RCMP said the driver of the SUV and one passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have been identified as a 29-year-old woman and a six-month-old boy, both from Red Pheasant First Nation.

Their next of kin have been notified.

RCMP said an adult male passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature.

A male child in the SUV was airlifted by STARS with injuries described as serious in nature.

The adult male driver and adult female passenger of the motorhome were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening in nature, RCMP said.

The highway that has been closed since Friday afternoon, has been reopened.

RCMP said they continue to investigate the incident.

Another collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin on Friday left three people dead and two people injured.