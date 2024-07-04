'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison

Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.

On June 14, the 70-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck.

When given the opportunity to address court, Fertuck stood up and said “all of the Crown’s evidence was circumstantial” and “nothing was ever proven in court.”

The 51-year-old woman was last seen having lunch on her family farm near Kenaston, on Dec. 7, 2015. Her body has never been found. At the time of the disappearance, the couple was in the process of separating.

Fertuck was the target of an undercover police sting. He told undercover officers—he believed were his friends— that he shot Sheree at the gravel pit where she worked.

Fertuck said everything he told those officers was “made up.”

“I have spent the past five years in hell, called remand,” he said, during his sentencing hearing.

“Normally people get paid for telling stories, writing novels, not thrown in remand."

The Crown said that it was “unfortunate” Fertuck didn't take the opportunity to apologize, and instead “doubled down”, insulting law enforcement and the justice system.

“Again, painting himself as the victim here,” the Crown said.

Justice Richard Danyliuk reminded Fertuck that he has already been convicted.

“You know you did this. I know you did this. Now everyone knows you did this,” Danyliuk said.

First-degree murder comes with a life sentence. Fertuck was also handed four years for offering indignity to human remains, which will be served concurrently. Fertuck can apply for parole in 20 years.

During victim impact statements, Sheree’s family said Fertuck took more than one life when he killed Sheree.

“The day Sheree died, was also the day we lost our mom,” Sheree’s sister, Glenda Sorotski, said in court.

Sheree’s three sisters said Sheree's disappearance took a toll on their mother’s physical and mental health, and eventually led to her death.

Fertuck is subject to a no-contact order for several family members, including his daughter.

In his final remarks, Fertuck said he will prove to his children he is innocent.

“I got no remorse because I never ever did a crime,” he said.

Fertuck said he plans to appeal the conviction.

—With files from Laura Woodward