Saskatoon driver accused of causing a fatal crash did not have a driver’s licence, police say

Saskatoon police say the man accused of causing a crash that killed one woman and injured three others last month, did not have a valid driver’s license.

Wylie Vermette, 23, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, following a fatal crash on Quebec Avenue near 39th Street East on June 11.

Police say Vermette’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Brandi Keenatch was in an SUV with her girlfriend, Natalie Gardipy, and two others when police say a truck travelling at a high rate of speed crashed into them, sending all four to hospital in critical condition.

Gardipy, 22, succumbed to her injuries and died soon after.

Keenatch’s family members told CTV News the 26-year-old was paralyzed from the crash.

(Courtesy: Lori Snakeskin)

"She's in the hospital, and it's really hard for me to see her like this. I want justice for Brandi. I want Wylie Vermette to be behind bars," Keenatch’s brother Jonah McAdam said.

McAdam said he worries for Keenatch’s 4-year-old daughter.

“My heart aches because she can't see her mom,” he said.

He said he hopes his sister and Gardipy will get justice in their case.

Vermette is scheduled to be back in Saskatoon Provincial Court on August 13.