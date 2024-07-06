Parts of northern Sask. under air quality warnings

Environment Canada has issued air quality warnings for parts of northern Saskatchewan as wildfire smoke blankets the areas.

The thick wildfire smoke has caused poor air quality and reduced visibility in some areas and Environment Canada says conditions will likely remain poor or grow worse on Saturday.

The advisories are in effect for Buffalo Narrows and Peter Pond Lake, Cluff Lake Mine, Cree Lake-Key Lake, Île à la Crosse-Beauval, La Loche and Clearwater River Provincial Park, Southend-Brabant Lake-Kinoosao, and Wollaston Lake-Collins Bay.

Currently, 28 active fires burning in Saskatchewan with five of them expected to grow in size.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke poses a health risk to everyone, regardless of age or pre-existing health conditions.

Fine particles in the smoke irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. More serious symptoms include chest pain and severe coughing. People with pre-existing illnesses, pregnant women, children, and those who work outside are at an increased risk.

If you experience symptoms, reduce or stop outdoor activities and if you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.

While staying indoors, close windows and doors to keep smoke out.

Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.