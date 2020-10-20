SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority on Tuesday announced eight potential COVID-19 exposures at Saskatoon gyms.

A grocery store was also listed:

October 11

Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 9 to 10 a.m.

October 12

Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 8 to 9 p.m.

Motion Fitness Lawson Heights, 134 Primrose Drive, 10 to 11 a.m.

Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 3110 Clarence Avenue South, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

October 13

Real Canadian SuperStore, 411 Confederation Drive, 2:30 to 11 p.m.

Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 3110 Clarence Avenue South, 6:30 to 8 a.m.

Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 8 to 9 p.m.

October 14

Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 3110 Clarence Avenue South, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Motion Fitness Blairmore, 320 Shillington Crescent, 4 to 6 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days, and if you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.

The SHA also noted potential exposures in Beauval, Martensville and Meadow Lake.