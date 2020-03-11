SASKATOON -- dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:12pt;margin-bottom:12pt;"> On the third day of Brandon Brick's murder trial, court heard how a witness who testified earlier in the week was the victim of an attack.

Brick is accused of 28-year-old James Chaisson, whose body was found on Feb. 14 2018.

As Brick's trial resumed Wednesday at Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench, his lawyer Patrick McDougall raised the incident and called for a mistrial.

McDougall told court that Karin Roem, the mother of the accused, was attacked by four individuals and bear-sprayed in front of a business 22nd Street and Avenue W.

Roem took the stand earlier in Brick's trial.

"To have this young man’s mother attacked is unacceptable," McDougall said.

In the wake of the incident, McDougall said he is concerned about calling witnesses and called for a mistrial.

"Are we going to wait for someone to die," McDougall asked in court.

Crown prosecutor Sandeep Bains expressed concern over the matter and said while he was sad to hear about the assault, intimidation is an "unfortunate" part of the court process.

"It’s a constant concern we have. I don’t think it’s ground for a mistrial," Bains said.

After a brief recess to consider McDougall's request, Justice D.B. Konkin decided against a mistrial.

"Mistrials are for when something fundamentally goes wrong within a trial process," Konkin said.

Because the remaining witnesses are technical in nature, Konkin said he didn't see how the potential for intimidation might impact them.

"I think realistically we’re all part of this process and we have to rely on the expertise of the police force to investigate, protect where they can."

This is a developing story. More details to come.