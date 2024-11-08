SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon Police Service suspends 5 officers with pay following 'off-duty incident'

    (Stacey Hein/CTV News) (Stacey Hein/CTV News)
    Share

    A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.

    Deputy Police Chief Dave Haye wouldn't say what the incident was, but that it happened mid-September and resulted in the suspension of five officers.

    Haye said the incident happened while the officers were off duty.

    Haye said the police service is conducting its own review, and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is also investigating.

    SIRT is an independent, civilian-led unit that investigates serious incidents involving Saskatchewan cops.

    According to SIRT's description on the government's website, investigations occur when "a person suffers serious injury or death, either in police custody or as a result of a police officer's actions, or in relation to an allegation of sexual assault or interpersonal violence." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News