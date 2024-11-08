Saskatoon Police Service suspends 5 officers with pay following 'off-duty incident'

A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.

Deputy Police Chief Dave Haye wouldn't say what the incident was, but that it happened mid-September and resulted in the suspension of five officers.

Haye said the incident happened while the officers were off duty.

Haye said the police service is conducting its own review, and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is also investigating.

SIRT is an independent, civilian-led unit that investigates serious incidents involving Saskatchewan cops.

According to SIRT's description on the government's website, investigations occur when "a person suffers serious injury or death, either in police custody or as a result of a police officer's actions, or in relation to an allegation of sexual assault or interpersonal violence."